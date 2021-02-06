If last weekend's snow wasn't enough for you, you're in luck--more is arriving early Sunday morning.
The snow should get here between about 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., with not a lot of mixing with rain, said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"The majority of this is going to fall in the form of snow, and we're still looking at totals of about 3 to 5 inches. If a heavier band sets up, a few places could approach 6 inches, but that, I think, is stretching it," said Powell.
Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches may get rain all day, but there is still a chance of up to two inches of snow.
Powell said this storm should leave fairly quickly--by about mid-afternoon and should be gone by Super Bowl kickoff time, but if you were planning on game-day takeout, you may want to hold off on ordering your food until later in the day and from a local business so that you won't need to drive far, in case roads aren't cleared.
But Tuesday, another storm could bring us a dusting, more snow Friday.
"And then behind that, we're looking at absolutely frigid weather--probably the coldest weather so far this winter. By next weekend, we're likely going to see highs in the 20's [and] lows [in the] single digits and teens," said Powell.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the area from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.