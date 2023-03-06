A man is dead, and a woman was injured, after being shot by New Castle County Police during a drug investigation Monday night, March 6, 2023, near Five Points.
New Castle County Police said the shooting took place at about 7:40 p.m. near the area of Maryland Avenue and East Reamer Avenue.
The dead man has been identified as 22-year old Andrew Edelman.
County Police said Edelman was the subject of a drug investigation, and was under surveillance at the time for what was believed to be a drug delivery near Five Points.
According to police, officers moved in on Edelman's vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, but he allegedly ignored their commands, and instead he drove in their direction.
A 10-year member of the New Castle County police fired at the vehicle, hitting both Edelman and his 21-year old female passenger.
Both people were taken to Christiana Hospital where Edelman was pronounced dead. The woman remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they found drugs and a loaded rifle in the vehicle.
The officer involved is now on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit, the Division’s Professional Standards Unit, and the Delaware Department of Justice, Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.