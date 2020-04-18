A Claymont man is under arrest for allegedly shooting his mother and her boyfriend during an argument.
24-year-old Marqus Grooms opened fire when the boyfriend intervened in an argument between Grooms and his mother in the 3000 block of Green Street in Clearfield Village Friday morning, New Castle County Police said.
The bullet went through Grooms' mother's arm and into her boyfriend's hip.
His mother and her boyfriend were treated and released from a hospital.
Grooms was arrested and charged with felony assault, firearms possession and aggravated menacing.