About 30,000 State of Delaware retirees could be affected by another attempt to switch to Medicare Advantage, months after a court case resulted in a stay and kept a more popular benefits program in place for another year.
Medicare Advantage had been set to replace the Medicare Supplement plan that many state workers were promised into their retirements. Former State Senator Karen Peterson, who also was a longtime employee with the Department of Labor, was one of the plaintiffs involved in the court case that resulted in a stay.
Peterson said epilogue language in the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget has come to the plaintiffs' attention:
“Section 101. Notwithstanding any provisions of law to the contrary, the Department of Human Resources will continue its efforts towards implementing 29 Del.C. § 5202 (d)(4) and (d)(5) and will work within the terms of the 2021 Medical Third-Party Administrator RFP and executed contracts.”
According to Peterson and the group RISE Delaware, the 2021 Medical Third-Party Administrator RFP is what led to the Medicare Advantage plan being selected by the State Employee benefits Committee one year ago, and "executed contracts" looks to include the Medicare Advantage contract the state reached in September 2022.
"I think it's pretty clear," Peterson said.
Medicare Advantage was criticized due to its requirement of preauthorizations for many medical procedures, tests and medications as well as other changes that would require more out-of-pocket expenses.
"You can't change the rules after the game begins. People relied on this when they made decisions about retirement. Now, the state wants to pull the rug out from under us," Peterson said.
The General Assembly is also supposed to get a study group's recommendations regarding retiree benefits by May 1st. Peterson is also hopeful the epilogue language will be taken out when the Joint Finance Committee begins budget mark-up later in May.
There is one other matter: the stay issued by a judge last fall is still in effect.
"The state is not permitted to move toward a Medicare Advantage plan as long as that stay is there," Peterson said.