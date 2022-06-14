The crash happened on I-95 southbound prior to the Route 273 interchange around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as an intense thundershower moved across the area.
According to Delaware State troopers, the driver of a car traveling northbound on I-95 lost control of the vehicle which started spinning, hit an attenuator at a center median crossover, and then spun into the path of a southbound dump truck.
The truck then pinned the car into the median wall.
Christiana firefighters and New Castle County paramedics worked to free and treat the trapped victim, a 28-year old Newark man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dump truck driver was not hurt.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to conduct an extended investigation, and crews from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) responded for a diesel fuel spill.
Three lanes of traffic were closed for three-and-a-half hours during the investigation and cleanup.