A suspect is behind bars in connection with two recent robberies at two Wawa stores.
Delaware State Police said an investigation into the two hold-ups led to the identification of a suspect. The robberies occurred June 12th on Capitol Trail near Newark and Monday June 19th on Linden Hill Road in the Pike Creek area. Both robberies occurred during the early morning hours, and the suspect had a gun and demanded cash.
27-year-old Anton Newkirk of New Castle was arrested Wednesday as he drove into the parking lot of Christiana Hospital. Newkirk is charged with robbery and several weapons offenses.
Newkirk was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $520,000 cash bond.