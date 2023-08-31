Delaware State Police released more details about an incident Thursday morning, August 31, 2023, in which troopers shot and killed a man.
Events unfolded around 7:30 a.m. at the Lowes home improvement store on Hessler Boulevard in Minquadale.
Law enforcement were notified that a known fugitive was in the Lowes allegedly shoplifting.
Police said detectives attached to the New Castle County Governors Task Force, which tracks fugitives, and members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), tried to stop the suspect in back of the store as he was leaving with a shopping cart full of merchandise.
According to a police release, the suspect then got into a car and tried to flee, resisted officers attempts to get him out of the car, and allegedly kept driving towards some officers who then opened fire.
Police said troopers attempted to provide aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two troopers were treated for minor injuries.
The identity of the dead man has not been released.
The troopers involved were put on administrative leave pending a use of force investigation.