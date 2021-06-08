A person of interest in the murders of an Elsmere cellphone store worker and a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ store manager is now in custody after police said he was involved in a Wilmington armed robbery Tuesday.

NBC10 confirmed Tuesday that a person of interest in both murders is Keith Gibson, who was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pistol-whipped a clerk at the Rite-Aid on the 800 block of W. 4th Street at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Gibson is also a person of interest in the murder of his own mother in February, law enforcement sources said.

Early Saturday morning, Christine Lugo, 40, was shot and killed by an armed robber as she was opening the Dunkin’ store on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a man standing outside near the door before forcibly grabbing Lugo and pushing her inside the store as he brandished a handgun. The video further shows him forcing her into the kitchen, then a storage room, where he makes her give him cash.

Police said that after Lugo gave him the money, the man shot her once in the head and fled. Lugo was declared dead at the scene.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Law enforcement sources told NBC10 the man’s description matched a suspect in a similar crime on May 15, 2021, in which a woman working at a Metro by T-Mobile store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere. Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, was killed by an armed robber who also stole her vehicle.

Federal agents and police in both Delaware and Philadelphia are all working to connect the three crimes.

Gibson was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Prison on $305,000 cash-only bail for the Tuesday armed robbery.