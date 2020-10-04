A man who exchanged gunfire with a state trooper, barricaded himself inside a Newark liquor store and claimed to have a hostage and a bomb is now behind bars.
Daniel Mopkins seemed to be picking out products to buy at the Newark Bottle Shop liquor store in the Pencader Plaza Shopping Center Friday night, but when he got to the counter, Mopkins pulled a gun and told the clerk at the register and two other workers to go outside and call 911, Delaware State Police said.
Mopkins started drinking, and when a trooper arrived on-scene, Mopkins and the trooper exchanged gunfire and the trooper went back into the parking lot when more police arrived, troopers said.
Troopers said Mopkins kept drinking and barricaded himself inside the store, claiming he had a hostage and a pipe bomb.
Police couldn't confirm that there was a hostage or a bomb, and about fourhours after the standoff began, Mopkins surrendered.
He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on felony counts of robbery, weapons possession, reckless endangering and aggravated menacing.