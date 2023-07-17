A Wilmington man is behind bars following his arrest in connection with two bank robberies.
Delaware State Poilce say 57-year-old Brian Adam was taken into custody over the weekend as he was walking on Pulaski Highway in the Bear area.
He had previously been identified as a suspect in a June 22nd robbery at Citizens Bank in the Acme market on Naamans Road as well as a hold-up at an M-and-T Branch on Concord Pike July 5th. In both cases, police said the suspect handed a note to a teller and demanded money.
State Police said Adam is charged with two felony counts of theft, and the investigation into these robberies continues. He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash bond.