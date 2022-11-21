A suspect in the brutal beating of the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers on West 9th Street in Wilmington has been indicted on six felony charges - seven charges in all - that could land him a prison term of between 8 and 107 years if convicted.
Wilmington Police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Calvin Ushery Jr. on September 23rd. A video had been circulated that showed the suspect later identified as Ushery jumping the counter of the store after being let inside, pistol-whipping the owner, stomping him in the head or kicking him, then hitting him with a hammer during the violent robbery.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Monday that Ushery has been indicted on these charges:
- Robbery 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
- Assault 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
- Two counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, a Class B Violent Felony
- Two Counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited, a Class F Nonviolent Felony
- Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor
“This assault was brutal, cowardly, and deeply disturbing,” Jennings said in a statement. “These are major felonies with severe consequences. We never choose these charges lightly — but they are completely appropriate under the facts. At 68 years old, the victim was not only robbed of his livelihood but viciously attacked with a deadly weapon and hospitalized with devastating injuries. He and his family deserve what any of us would want in their shoes: full justice under the law. I’m grateful to the prosecutors and the Wilmington Police Department who investigated this case and brought it to indictment; to the Suh family for its courage and strength; and to our community for rallying around the victim in his time of need.”
The victim's family recently shared in a GoFundMe post that he has since been discharged and is home recovering, but still suffers from short-term memory loss and other difficulties.