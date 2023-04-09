A Felton man and a Newark woman are accused in a March murder in Newark.
Delaware State Police have arrested 44-year-old Charles Lowe and 28-year-old Sierra Steiner in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside a car along the 2400 block of Old County Road early on the morning of March 19th.
Investigators determined the victim was in his car with Steiner, and pulled off the road onto private property.
Lowe parked his car behind the victim's, walked up to the victim's car and the victim tried to drive off, but Lowe shot him--The victim crashed his car into a tree, and Lowe and Steiner left the scene in Lowe's car.
Harford County, Maryland SWAT team members and Cecil County Sheriff's officers spotted Lowe and Steiner in a car in Elkton Saturday, and the pair tried to drive away, but crashed in a parking lot.
Lowe and Steiner are now behind bars on murder, firearms and conspiracy charges.