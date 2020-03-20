A worker who was shuttled from the Sussex County Family Courthouse by ambulance for medical evaluation Friday morning has tested negative for COVID-19, a court spokesman confirmed.
The employee's symptoms were consistent with COVID-19 symptoms, and out of an abundance of caution, the spokesman said, all employees were sent home for the remainder of the day.
Since the employee tested negative for the respiratory illness, any fellow employees who may have come into contact with the patient no longer have to self-quarantine at home.
It's unclear when the courthouse will reopen as it may still undergo a decontamination process.