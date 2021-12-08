A teen was ordered held at the New Castle County Juvenile Detention Center on $3,000 secured bail for allegedly shooting a family member on Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021.
Newark Police responded to Madison Drive around 6:15 a.m., and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
He was treated by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital.
The 16-year-old was arrested without incident, although police said he tried to get rid of the gun.
The weapon, which was reported stolen in North Carolina in 2002, was recovered.
Police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the suspect.