Teenagers in a stolen vehicle are responsible for shutting down Interstate 95 in both directions between Marsh and Harvey Roads early Saturday morning.
Pennsylvania troopers in Trevose saw a Ford Escape that had been reported carjacked in New Castle County and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn't stop, Delaware State Police said.
Those troopers broke off the chase, and troopers near Philadelphia Airport took over, with more joining as the stolen vehicle sped down I-95 toward Delaware.
During the chase, the 17-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle intentionally hit a squad car, prompting a trooper to fire a shot--the teen tried to hit the cruiser again, another trooper fired, and the Escape crashed into a berm near the Naamans Road exit.
The driver got out and ran, but didn't get far--three other teens were also taken into custody--one, a 15-year-old, was wanted on two outstanding warrants; a 13-year-old with a handgun is out on bail, facing weapons counts--a second 13-year-old wasn't charged.
The driver is out on bail, charged with offenses including felony reckless endangering.
The incident shut down 95 between Marsh and Harvey roads between about 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.