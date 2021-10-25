After mentioning their intentions several times leading up to Monday, legal representation for Dwayne Brown, a man seen being arrested after a police officer appears to slam him into a wall several times without provocation, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the man they said is the arresting officer.
On Monday, October 25, 2021, Tom Crumplar of the law firm Jacobs & Crumplar announced a federal suit filed in the Delaware Federal District Court on October 25, 2021, against Wilmington Police Officer Ptl. Samuel Waters.
"We filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Patrolman Samuel Waters for excessive force in an incident with Dwayne Brown, which ended with him arresting Brown, which we think was pretext," Crumplar told WDEL Monday. "The lawsuit also alleges that there's a racial component, in that [Waters] used the 'N' word against Mr. Brown."
The suit alleges Waters was known within the community as a bully, but that his actions on September 21, 2021, when approaching the 44-year-old Brown in the 3C's Food Market on New Castle Avenue and physically engaging Brown "suddenly and without any advanced notice," was a progression of his behavior to "excessive force and improper force."
"We are tort lawyers and civil rights lawyers and, when a wrong is done, the wrong needs to be corrected," Crumplar said. "And it needs to be accounted for. We seek to get compensation for Mr. Brown for the wrong that he suffered, and, usually, when you do that, you hope that the offender and that the offender's organization will take steps so that it will never happen again."
While Brown has suffered blackouts, dizziness, and faint feelings since the incident, continuing to experience pain, perhaps more concerning, Crumplar said, is the "conscious suffering, emotional pain, terror, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life," alleged in the suit.
While being thrown against a wall and then to the floor to be arrested, Brown was in a panic, Crumplar said.
"Mr. Brown, as the complaint sets out, as he was being beaten, his thoughts were of his son, and whether his son was soon going to be fatherless," Crumplar said. "[His son] was very much on his mind, he just prayed the guy did not pull out a gun on him. He suffered not only physical injury, but great mental and emotional injury."
The lawsuit ultimately claims excessive force, racial discrimination, assault, battery, and reckless conduct against the police officer, identified by Crumplar as a known obstacle.
"These are difficult cases. We've done them. There's no such thing as a slam dunk," Crumplar said. "We don't file these cases without giving quite a bit of thought. There's special protections that our law has for police officers that you don't have with other, similar people, and we have to overcome those hurdles. We think we can, which is the only reason we filed this case, but it's not easy."
The firm is also seeking anyone who may have had interactions with Waters in his capacity as a Wilmington Police officer, or with him in Cecil County, Maryland, where Crumplar said he has information that leads him to believe Waters was formerly a police officer prior to 2018. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the firm at 302.656.5445.
While the city police department has not yet responded to request for comment, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki's Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago issued the following statement Monday evening:
"While we can’t comment on pending legal matters, we can confirm that an officer was placed on administrative duty related to this matter, and that an investigation of the incident is continuing which we hope to have wrapped up as quickly as possible.”