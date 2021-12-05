Friday's stabbing incident near Odessa is now a triple murder, as another victim has died--police have also released the suspect's identity.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Camerton Lane in the Camerton Lane Townhouse complex around 4 Friday afternoon for a report of an injured person yelling for help, New Castle County Police said.
When the cops arrived, they found a 68-year-old man on the front steps of the home who'd been stabbed several times, and inside, a 61-year-old woman who was seriously injured and a 53-year-old woman and 19-year-old man who were dead.
The 68-year-old and 61-year-old victims were airlifted to hospitals, but the 61-year-old later died of her injuries.
Officers learned the suspect, 40-year-old Donald Grier, had fled the scene in a red pickup truck belonging to one of the victims--Grier later crashed the truck at Route 896 and Bethel Church Road.
He's now charged with murder, attempted murder, reckless endangering and other offenses, and police say their investigation is still in its early stages, so they're asking anyone who can help them piece together exactly what happened to call Det. Mancuso at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or via messenger Facebook.