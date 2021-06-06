All three Wilmington police officers who were shot Wednesday night while responding to a domestic dispute have now been released from the hospital.
The officers were hit by gunfire when they tried to enter an apartment in the 2400 block of North Market Street.
One of the officers was treated and released following the shooting. The second officer was released Friday and the third, Saturday.
The shooter, 31-year old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a nearly 12-hour standoff with police, WPD said.