All three Wilmington police officers who were shot Wednesday night while responding to a domestic dispute have now been released from the hospital.
The officers were hit by gunfire when they tried to enter an apartment in the 24-hundred block of North Market Street.
One of the officers was treated and released following the shooting. The second officer was released Friday and the third, Saturday.
The shooter, 31-year old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a nearly 12 hour standoff with police.