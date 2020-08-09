For Delmarva Power customers still without electrical service after Friday night's storm, the wait won't be as long as first thought.
In a statement issued Sunday, the company said after a thorough assessment of the damage caused by the storm, crews should have all affected customers back online by 11 p.m. Monday at the latest, but most should have their service restored before then.
Delmarva Power activated its Emergency Response Organization, after Friday's severe storms, meaning all available personnel are responding to support our customers, including nearly 1,000 lineworkers and support personnel, along with additional back office personnel.
As of 9:35 p.m., Delmarva Power reported about 2,700 customers were still in the dark in New Castle County. At the height of the storm, nearly 16,000 customers were without power.
"We understand that these outages are disruptive and are frustrating for customers who may have experienced multiple outages last week. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to restore service," said spokesman Timothy Stokes.
The National Weather Service has not determined what type of weather event caused the damage Friday though a Tornado Warning had been issued for northern New Castle County. The Mount Holly office of NWS said it planned to take a second look at damage in the Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington, and Greenville areas before making a determination.