Eight people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on the Route 90 Bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, that involved a dramatic rescue Sunday.
Police said a 2-year-old child was ejected along with her car seat and careened into the Assawoman Bay. The pick-up truck she fell from was dangling over the bridge's guardrail. Initial reports said the child was an infant.
A Good Samaritan, who police said wishes to remain anonymous, jumped into the waters and saved the child.
The toddler was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, where police said she's in stable condition.
Seven others who were hospitalized have been treated and released.
At least five vehicles were involved in the crash which remains under investigation due to the complexity of the scene. Police said they believe multiple crashes may have occurred.