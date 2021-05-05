A toddler rescued from the Assawoman Bay after a multi-vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, is expected to make a full recovery.
A police spokeswoman said the 2-year-old girl was released from the hospital and is home with her family, according to media reports.
The girl, who was strapped in her car seat, was ejected along with the car seat when their vehicle was dangling over the guardrail.
A Good Samaritan, who wishes to remain anonymous, jumped into the waters to rescue her.
Seven others, who were hurt in the five-vehicle crash, have also treated and released from the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation, but Ocean City Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said alcohol has been ruled out as a cause.