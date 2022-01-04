A New Castle man is under arrest, charged with robbing a convenience store at gunpoint last week.
Terence Morris pulled a gun on a clerk at the Wawa in the Beaver Brook Plaza Shopping Center early last Thursday morning and got cash from the register before demanding that the store manager give him more money from the other cash registers and the store's safe, Delaware State Police said.
Morris then went out the back door, running toward the Beaver Brook Apartments.
Investigators were able to connect Morris to the crime, and troopers nabbed him in his car Monday.
He's being held at the Howard Young Prison on 2 first-degree robbery counts.