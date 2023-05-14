A passenger on a motorcycle that was involved in a crash in April has died, and State Police have identified her.
Delaware State Police said the motorcycle was hit by a car that was attempting a U-turn on Route 13 just north of School Lane April 20th.
A 71-year-old Bear man who was driving the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was his passenger, 65-year-old Terry Thompson of Bear.
Thompson died earlier this week of injuries suffered in the crash.
Both had been discharged from the hospital.
The driver and passenger of the car that was involved in the crash were not injured.
The incident is still under investigation.