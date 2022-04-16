Delaware State Police have identified the 17-year-old Middletown boy who was driving the SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash in Sussex County that killed him and injured 4 other New Castle County teens, 2 critically.
Dakhyi Floyd didn't immediately see 2 other vehicles stopped at the intersection of State Route 9 and Ebb Tide Drive near Lewes Friday afternoon, police said.
In an attempt to avoid a crash, Floyd swerved into the oncoming traffic lane, and a pickup truck in that lane swerved to avoid the SUV, but the two vehicles collided, and the SUV overturned and hit a pole before coming to a stop.
Floyd was taken to Beebe Hospital and died there of his injuries, and two teenage girls from Middletown were flown to Christiana Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.
A boy and girl from Bear were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, and the 77-year-old pickup truck diver was treated and released.
The Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, which closed State Route 9 at the scene for about 3 hours.