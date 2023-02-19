Delaware State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed on Route 13 in the Midvale area Wednesday
night.
Malcolm Bayron's motorcycle hit an SUV whose driver ran a red light at the South DuPont Highway/2nd Avenue intersection, police said.
Bayron was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries.
The SUV's driver took off on foot after the crash, and was later seen walking along south DuPont Highway.
Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash, and they're asking anyone who has information about it to call Master Corporal J. Forester at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.