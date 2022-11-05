State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed early Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a car on Route 896 near Middletown.
Police say 37-year-old Steven Greggins of Newark was riding his motorcycle northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896 near Bethel Church Road around 1:45 when the motorcycle hit a southbound car.
The impact forced Greggins off the bike and onto the road, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car and three passengers in the back seat weren't hurt, but the front-seat passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
896 southbound was closed at the scene for about 4 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Police are urging anyone who may know something about the crash to call Master Corporal Breen at 302.365.8486.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.