Delaware State Police have identified the Lancaster, Pennsylvania man killed when his pickup truck collided with construction barrels and a large dump truck on State Route 1 near the Roth Bridge last Thursday.
36-year-old Rodney Bowmaster was driving northbound on Route 1 at the Kirkwood-Saint Georges overpass around 4 a.m. when his pickup truck drifted from the right lane into some construction barrels in the lane next to him, and then into the dump truck, police said.
Bowmaster was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash closed Route 1 northbound at the scene for about 4 hours, snarling traffic below the C and D Canal.