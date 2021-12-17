A 40-year-old Newark woman who died after she got hit by a pick-up truck Thursday night on Route 141 south of Newport has been identified.
Delaware State Police said Kylie McVaugh was walking on the southbound shoulder of the highway in the area of the Interstate 95 southbound off ramp around 5:30 p.m. on December 17, 2021.
Troopers said she stepped into the right lane to apparently pick something up and was hit by a pick up truck.
The driver of the pick up, a 52-year-old Smyrna man, stopped at the scene and was not hurt.