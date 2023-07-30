Delaware State Police have identified a Dover man killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Route 1 in Middletown.
47-year-old Luis Lopez was riding his motorcycle southbound, apparently at a high rate of speed, early Friday morning and traveled into another lane, colliding with the back of a car, police said.
Lopez was thrown from the motorcycle, and was hit by a southbound pick-up truck.
He died at the scene.
The other drivers were not injured.
Southbound Route One was closed near Route 299 for about four hours.
Police say Lopez was not wearing a helmet.