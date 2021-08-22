Delaware State Police are investigating two, separate murders that occurred over the weekend.
Police said troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Dyke Branch Road in Dover around 9 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, for a report of a body in a field.
Officers discovered a 30-year-old woman who had been shot several times in the upper body; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friday, August 20, 2021, state police detectives took charge of a case after Clayton police learned a family member had found the body of a 65-year-old man with serious upper-body injuries in a house in the 200 block of South Rodney Street.
Both victims' names are being withheld until their next of kin are notified.
Anyone with information on the first incident can call Detective Daniel Grassi with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.365.8441 or email Daniel.grassi@delaware.gov.
Anyone with information on the second incident can call Detective Mark Ryde with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2730 or email Mark.ryde@delaware.gov.
Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.