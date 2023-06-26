Delaware State Police said two men aged 45 and 52, both from Wilmington, were killed in a crash on southbound I-495 at the 12th Street interchange.
The wreck happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Crash investigators said the pick up truck the men were in was traveling at an apparently high rate of speed when the driver attempted to change lanes and sideswiped a tractor trailer that was in the right lane.
According to police the pick up began to spin, ran up the concrete embankment underneath of 12th Street, and then rolled over repeatedly for about 150 feet before landing in reeds and brush alongside the interstate.
Neither victim was wearing a seat belt. One victim was ejected and the other was trapped in the wreckage. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names have not yet been released.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about four hours while members of the state police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.