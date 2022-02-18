A 31-year old woman and a 7-year old boy are dead, and a 9-year old girl was critically injured, when the SUV they were in was sliced in half by a speeding car on Route 40 in Fairwinds.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Route 40 and Holly Avenue.
Delaware State Police said the SUV pulled into the eastbound lanes and was hit broadside by a Dodge Charger.
The Kia Sorrento was split in half by the impact.
The children, who were not properly restrained, were thrown from the wreckage.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene; the girl is listed in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.
The woman driving the SUV, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the hospital.
The driver of the car, an 18-year old man from Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, was listed in stable condition.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and troopers say speed was a factor.
The road was closed for three hours while the wreck was investigated and cleared.
Multiple commenters to WDEL's TrafficWatch Facebook page said the car sped past them prior to the collision.