Two people are dead, and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, following a stabbing incident on Camerton Lane across from Odessa National Golf Club.
New Castle County police and paramedics responded to the Camerton Lane address around 4 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, and found the four victims.
Officers responding to the scene then spotted the suspect's vehicle and a chase ensued which came to a crashing halt in a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Summit Bridge Road (Route 896) and Bethel Church Road, south of Summit Bridge.
The suspect, who was described as a family member, was taken into custody at the crash scene.
Police said there is no public threat. The names of the victims are being withheld until family is notified.
