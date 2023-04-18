An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the West Center City neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday night.
Wilmington Police said the shooting happened on the 700 block of N. Monroe Street at about 6:19 p.m. on April 18, 2023.
About six hours later, just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 3rd and Madison streets for shots fired.
They found a 17-year old female who was wounded and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police provided no further information on either investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police at 302-576-3972.