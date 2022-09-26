A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police.
Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition.
Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd and Market streets and found a 23-year old man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There were no details released about a possible suspects. Anyone with information pertaining to either incident is asked to contact Wilmington Police at 302-576-3633 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org