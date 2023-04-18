Delaware State Police said they believe they have rounded up all four suspects in connection to a crime spree on Friday, April 14, 2023, that included carjackings, attempted carjackings, and the sexual assault of one of the carjacking victims.
Two of the suspects were arrested on Friday after they wrecked a vehicle on I-95 at the Route 202 interchange and attempted to flee on foot in the area of the Rock Manor Golf Course.
Law enforcement had been searching for the two accomplices throughout the weekend, and Monday night, April 17th, state police said there was no longer a public threat from this particular group of individuals.
Troopers said they'd release more information about the suspects and their arrests later Tuesday.
The first incident occurred at Thompson Bridge and Guyencourt roads, where two men in a Jeep intentionally rear-ended a vehicle, then drove away from the scene. The driver who was struck needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Then, in Pennsylvania, a woman was carjacked in a similar fashion. She got out of her vehicle a short distance into Delaware to assess the damage, and was forced back into her car at gunpoint.
The armed suspect drove her back into Pennsylvania, followed by the second suspect. She was sexually assaulted, escaped and called 911 with help from a nearby resident.
Meanwhile, the suspects went back to Delaware and met up with two other suspects at a convenience store parking lot on South Market Street. State Police spotted the occupants of the Jeep, but they fled.
A vehicle was also rear-ended near I-95 and Marsh road by a red Nissan Pathfinder, and a suspect pointed a gun at the victim.