A chemical was detonated on the South Green of the University of Delaware after it was inadvertently created in a laboratory Wednesday.
UD officials said researchers created a small amount of an unidentified "shock-sensitive" chemical inside Lammot Du Pont Laboratory, that led to the evacuation of that lab, along with nearby Brown Laboratory, Memorial Hall, Alison Hall, and Morris Library.
A team from DNREC and Delaware State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal investigated the materials, and transfered them to the South Green, where they were detonated at about 5:45 p.m.
Classes at the affected buildings were cancelled for the day, but will resume normally on Thursday, February 9.
“We’re grateful for the collaboration of emergency responders on campus and from state and local agencies to achieve a safe resolution to this situation,” said Mark Seifert, UD associate vice president for emergency management and safety. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of everyone in the UD community as we worked to resume normal operations as swiftly and safely as possible.”
No injuries were reported.
Newark Police said there will be a "controlled detonation" on Center Green, and loud noises will be heard association with the ongoing response.
People are asked to continue to avoid the area, and students and personnel with classes in these facilities scheduled before 6:00 p.m. Wed. should not report and should wait for further instruction.