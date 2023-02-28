Maryland State Police continue their investigation into a Thursday night pedestrian fatality during which the driver kept going after striking a woman in Cecil County.
Monday, Maryland State Police released surveillance photos of two possible vehicles of interest.
Last Thursday, 58-year-old Lisa Foster of Elkton was struck while crossing northbound MD Route 279 near Iron Hill Road. Police believe the incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m., but Foster was found at about 8:40 p.m. She later died at Christiana Hospital.
Police said the driver failed to stop and kept going in the direction of the Delaware border. Initially, the vehicle was believed to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly blue, with gray rims and front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the MDSP Crash Team at 410-996-7838.