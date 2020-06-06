Wilmington police are looking for whoever shot and killed a 24-year-old man Friday.
The victim, who police identified as 24-year-old Keith Evans of New Castle, was shot around 11:15 p.m. on June 5, 2020, in the 900 block of Bennett Street on Wilmington's East Side, city police said.
Evans died at a hospital nearby.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Brian Conkey at 302.576.3660.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.