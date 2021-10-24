An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Wilmington Saturday afternoon, and city police are looking for whoever shot him.
Officers found Synai Smith shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of West 30th Street, police said.
He died of his wounds at the hospital, and police don't have any information about a suspect at this point.
They're asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Brian Conkey at 302.576.3660. Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.