Delaware State Police continue their investigation into a weekend homicide in Dover. The victim has been identified as 72-year-old Denise Wood of Dover.
Troopers responded to a residence on Case Ridge Road in Wolf Creek late Sunday afternoon. Wood was found dead in her bedroom. Due to circumstances surrounding her death, the Homicide Unit has been investigating.
There is no information available on a possible suspect, but anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2821 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.