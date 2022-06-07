Delaware State Police say a father and his young son were the victims in this weekend's fatal dirt bike crash on New Castle Avenue.
Police say 31-year old Warren Harmon, Senior, was operating the dirt bike when it crashed into a car that was turning onto Halcyon Drive around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
His 5-year old son, Warren Harmon, Junior, was riding between his father and the handlebars at the time of the collision.
The elder Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene; the child died on Sunday, June 5th at Nemours Children's Hospital.
The dirt bike did not have lights and was not registered.