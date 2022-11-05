Two people were killed in a head-on crash near Felton Friday night, and State Police have now released their names.
Police say two cars slammed into one another Friday night around 10:10 on the southbound side of South DuPont Highway near Reeves Crossing Road.
Both drivers, 25-year-old Marissa Monteverde of Camden and 17-year-old Mathew Dixon, Junior of Harrington, were wearing seatbelts, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, which closed 13 southbound at the scene for about 4 hours.
Anyone with information about the accident can call Sergeant Wheatley at 302.698.8518. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.