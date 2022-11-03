A Middletown man and a Wilmington woman have been identified as the two people who died in a collision with a disabled tractor-trailer on southbound Route 1 on the Roth Bridge.
The crash occurred late Sunday night, shortly after the truck became disabled when it was hit by another car. The tractor-trailer was going slowly and had its hazard lights flashing when it was first struck by a car which had changed lanes. A southbound SUV then struck the stopped truck and caught fire.
The victims were 56-year-old Michael Ferris and 19-year-old Alexis Ferris, who were in the SUV.
The truck driver was also injured, but the driver of the other car was not hurt.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police, as the investigation continues. The Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 2 can be reached at 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.