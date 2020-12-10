One person was killed and a second remained in critical condition following a double-shooting in the Rosegate community Thursday afternoon.
The shootings reportedly happened at around 2 p.m., December 10, 2020, on the 100 block of Rose Lane.
New Castle County police responded, with a Delaware State Police helicopter monitoring from overhead.
Police told WDEL earlier in the afternoon that a juvenile and a man were the two victims; it is unclear which of the two victims was killed.
No suspect or motive information has been released.
Anyone with information and/or video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. DiNardo at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at David.DiNardo@newcastlede.gov. Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.