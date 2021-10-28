A 34-year old Georgia man is in stable condition at Christiana Hospital after shooting himself during a standoff with Delaware State Police on Wednesday afternoon, October 27, 2021.
The incident began to unfold around 1:30 p.m. when state police dispatchers were contacted by the vehicle service OnStar® about a stolen vehicle that was on I-95 entering Delaware.
As the SUV traveled northbound on the interstate through Churchmans Marsh, OnStar® began to remotely slow the vehicle down to about five miles an hour.
The driver, who was armed, refused to stop completely until colliding with a police vehicle on the Airport Road offramp where a blockade was set up.
A standoff ensued during which troopers reported two gunshots from inside the SUV.
The suspect eventually crawled out of the vehicle and was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics for a gunshot wound to the chest.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Police and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) crews shut down I-95 and Route 141 during the standoff.