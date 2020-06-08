There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday.
The last time there were no deaths associated with the virus reported was April 4, 2020.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, deaths associated with novel coronavirus COVID-19 remained below 400 at 398, while 950 new test results reported Monday included an infection rate of around 3% with 30 new positive cases for a cumulative total of 9,972.
Those new positives included, by county, 25 in New Castle for 4,095, two in Kent for 1,513, and seven in Sussex for 4,353.
Interestingly, the DPH reported total recoveries actually decreased by a single case to 5,791.
With no new deaths and one fewer total recovery, "active" cases increased 31 to 3,783.
Hospitalizations increased 10 to 113, with 22 critically ill, while negative tests increased 920 to 59,975.