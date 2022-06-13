A 16-year veteran of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office was shot to death Sunday night, June 12, 2022, in Pittsville, Maryland, just a few miles south of the Delaware state line.
Officials said Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was attempting to arrest a fugitive who was wanted for multiple felonies in multiple jurisdictions.
The suspect, identified as 20-year old Austin Davidson, was spotted leaving an apartment complex on Gumboro Road. A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot.
The Sheriff's Office said a manhunt conducted by law enforcement officers from across the region led to the suspect's arrest.
Wicomico County Sheriff Michael Lewis was vehement in his criticism of the Maryland court system.
"Had he been incarcerated where he belonged, if we did not have a no bail system here in Maryland, if we had individuals serving true sentences here in Maryland, our deputy would still be alive," said Lewis. "This is the revolving door we have in our criminal justice system here in the State of Maryland."
Lewis read from a previous arrest report on Davidson following an armed holdup at a Baltimore fast food restaurant.
"When asked why he did it, you wanna hear his response? Quote 'because I can, because I can.' Those were his words," said a visibly angry Lewis. "And he still somehow got probation before judgement and was on the streets to murder a police officer."
Lewis, who last year declared Wicomico County a Second Amendment sanctuary, says the courts are not enforcing accountability.
"This is not a gun issue, this a behavioral issue," said Lewis. "Individuals who are not held accountable here in the State of Maryland for their crimes and they will continue to offend."
Lewis said the suspect used a laser sighted semi-automatic handgun in the shooting.
Deputy Hilliard was 41-years old, married, with three children.