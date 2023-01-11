William Penn High School in New Castle will be closed for the rest of the week, as Delaware State Police continue their investigation of a gun fired inside the building on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
State Police have released more details on the incident, which was reported to the school resource officer just before 11:45 a.m. as a report of a shot fired in a second floor bathroom.
The officer found damage consistent with a gunshot and the school was put on lock down.
Troopers said a suspect was seen running from the rear of the school towards the football stadium, but got away.
Officers said they did find a Glock handgun outside the building during their search.
No one was injured.
Students are being given Wednesday and Thursday off in response to the incident and Friday was already set as a professional development day.
With the the Dr. Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday, students will not return to class until January 17th.
The Colonial School District released a statement: "The safety of staff and students remains our immediate priority and by allowing for this break it provides officials with the time to properly investigate and gives everyone time needed to regroup after today’s events."
The district also says that while the incident was unfortunate, they are thankful that no one was injured and students and staff alike responded quickly to the safety protocols that the district has in place.
When students return, there will be extra support available for any students who need individual or group support.
If students are experiencing mental health concerns, they are encouraged to call the National Mental Health Hotline at 988 or to Mobile Crisis at 1-800-969-4357.